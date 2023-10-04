Vincentians impacted by natural hazards assured housing solutions

The Government is committed to providing housing solutions for Vincentians who have been impacted by natural hazards.

This is according to Minister of Housing and Informal Human Settlement, Dr. Orando Brewster as he responded to a question by Opposition Senator Israel Bruce in Parliament yesterday.

He said the Department of Housing and Informal Human Settlement has introduced a rigorous program of housing assessment since the 2013 floods.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/HOUSING-ASSESSMENT.mp3

Minister Brewster outlined some of the housing projects undertaken in South Central Windward.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/HOUSING-ASSESSMENT1.mp3

Photo credit: NBC’s Files