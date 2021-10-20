Vincentians in the Diaspora are continuing to host activities to celebrate Independence

Vincentians in the Diaspora are continuing to host activities to celebrate this country’s 42nd Anniversary of Independence.

The Brampton Community & Economic Employment Network in collaboration with the SVG Consulate in Toronto Canada will officially recognize our 42nd Independence anniversary with a Flag-Raising ceremony on October 21st, 2021 in the City of Brampton.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry says on October 20th, Mayor Patrick Brown, on behalf of the Brampton City Council will proclaim October 27, 2021 as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Independence Day in the City of Brampton.

The proclamation will done at the Brampton City Council meeting, beginning at 9:30am.

The official flag raising ceremony by the SVG Consulate in Toronto, Canada will take place at Toronto City Hall at 12:00 noon on 27th October, 2021 (SVG Independence Day).