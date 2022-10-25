Vincentians in the Diaspora join in the celebration of SVG’s 43rd Anniversary of Independence

Vincentians in the Diaspora are also celebrating this country’s 43rd Anniversary of Independence.

Consul General in Canada, Fitzgerald Huggins is spearheading activities in the Canadian Diaspora.

He says one of the highlights of the activities will be a Flag Raising Ceremony on Wednesday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/FITZ-ACTIVITIES.mp3

Meanwhile, Consul General in the USA, Rondy Luta McIntosh says several activities will be held in New York.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/LUTA-ACTIVITIES.mp3