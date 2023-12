Provisional President of the Internet Society of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Roxanne John says while the internet is a very important tool, Vincentians must also be mindful of the potential dangers that exist with the its use.

Mrs. John says while ISOC/SVG promotes the use of the internet to enhance the lives of Vincentians, the public must be aware of its dangers.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/DANGERS-OF-INTERNET.mp3

Photo credit: Business Post Nigeria