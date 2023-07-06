Vincentians reminded to have a family disaster plan in place in case of natural disaster

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has reminded Vincentians about the importance of having a Family Disaster Plan, in the event that the country is impacted by a natural disaster during the Atlantic Hurricane Season,

He gave the reminder, during a recent Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of vigilance during the Season, which commenced on June 1st and ends in November.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/DISASTER-PLANS1.mp3

The Prime Minister Gonsalves also reiterated the appeal for members of the public to ensure that they receive accurate information on the weather, from official sources, so they can be properly informed.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/DISASTER-PLANS2.mp3