Vincentians stand to benefit from the construction of the Holiday Inn Express Hotel

Parliamentary Representative for South Windward Fredrick Stephenson said the residents in the constituency are looking forward to benefitting from the Holiday Inn Express Hotel to be located at Diamond.

Minister Stephenson, made the point as he delivered remarks at a signing ceremony at Cabinet Room yesterday.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines entered into a contractual agreement with NH International (Caribbean) Limited for the construction of the hotel at Diamond.

The contract was signed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on behalf of the Government and the CEO of NH International Kit Kennedy.

Minister Stephenson said the project is a welcome addition to the constituency.

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves explained why the Hotel project was being implemented.

Minister Gonsalves was delivering remarks at yesterday’s signing ceremony.

