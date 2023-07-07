Vincentians urged not to go “headways” this carnival

Persons are being cautioned against going headways for the duration of the Carnival season.

The word of caution has come from Chief Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, Shanika John who said several individuals have been nursing injuries from going headways.

Headways is a popular song for Vincy Mas 2023 which has gone viral with many persons physically going headways.

The Chief Health Promotions Officer is encouraging persons not to get involved in such activities as Vincy Mas continues.

Ms. John is also encouraging persons to be mindful of their sexual behavior and to use protection when they engage in sexual activities.

