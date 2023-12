The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is encouraging the public to take precautions during this busy time of the year.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Chief Health Promotion Office Shanika John said that they have seen cases of influenza H1N1 and other infectious diseases.

John pointed out some of symptoms persons should be on the lookout for.

