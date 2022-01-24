Vincentians warned against visiting the La Soufriere Bamboo Range Site and Trail – NBC SVG

Director of the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority, Andrew Wilson has warned Vincentians not to visit the La Soufriere Bamboo Range Site and Trail at this time.

Mr. Wilson was providing an update on the rehabilitation of recreational sites which were damaged during the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano last year.

He said the La Soufriere site remains closed for restoration.

Mr. Wilson said the restoration work is expected to be completed this year.