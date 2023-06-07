Vincentians who meet the requirements can now travel to Canada without a visa

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been added to a list of thirteen Countries that now qualify for visa free travel to Canada.

The announcement was made yesterday by Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser.

He said this applies to travelers from the thirteen countries who have either held a Canadian visa in the last ten years or who currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa.

Minister Fraser said introducing visa-free air travel will divert thousands of applications from Canada’s visa caseload, allowing visa applications to be processed more efficiently.