Vincy Mas and ICC T20 Cricket World Cup Marketing Twinning Receives Praise

Marketing and Development Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation Ezzie Roberts says he is happy with the twinning of the marketing Vincy Mas and the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Program Roberts says that one of the benefits of twinning the marketing Vincy Mas with cricket is the media impressions received worldwide.

He says that runs and rhythms has been very successful so far.

Roberts says tonight Vincentians and visitors can expect the same entertainment they have been getting from the very beginning.

