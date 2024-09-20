Vincy Mas Carnival has had a positive continuous impact on the economy

Minister of Tourism and Culture, Carlos James has said that Vincy Mas has made a significant impact to the economy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the years.

The Minister was delivering remarks at this week’s Prize giving ceremony to winners of Vincy Mas 2024.

James thanked all stakeholders for their role in hosting this year’s festival, in challenging circumstances.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/CDC-COMMENDATION.mp3

Meanwhile … Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation, Ricardo Adams announced the retirement of the Chief Executive Officer, Ashford Wood.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/CDC-CEO-RETIRES.mp3

Photo credit: VC3