Vincy Unity Picnic slated for July 15th

The annual Vincy Unity Picnic is scheduled to take place on July 15th at the Crysler Provincial Park in Eastern Ontario.

The Unity Picnic, which is hosted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Associations of Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto, is set to begin at 7 am and finish at 6 pm will see participants immersing themselves in the rich heritage of Vincentian culture.

Attendees can expect a wide array of activities and entertainment for all ages including traditional dance performances, culinary treats, music and a dedicated play area for children.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Associations of Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto are community organizations dedicated to promoting Vincentian culture, heritage, and unity among Vincentians living in Canada. Through various events and initiatives, they strive to strengthen the bonds within the Vincentian community and foster connections with other communities in Canada.