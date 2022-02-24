VINLEC advises elderly persons to make the necessary arrangements to sign up for the E-bill system – NBC SVG

The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) is advising elderly persons and those who may not have an email address to seek assistance from a friend or relative, to ensure that they are able to receive their electricity bills, after the E-Bill system is introduced from May 1st.

The advice has come from Manager for Customer Services at VINLEC, Stanley Harris.

Mr. Harris said persons who do not use the internet can have someone with an active email address whom they trust, receive their E-bills.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/OUTLOOK1.mp3

Mr. Harris said VINLEC customers who may not be able to physically travel to the company’s offices, to pay their bills, can also make special arrangements to have this done.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/OUTLOOK2.mp3