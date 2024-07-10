VINLEC and CWSA Working to restore power to important areas

Workers at the St Vincent Electricity Services (VINLEC) are working urgently to get power restored in certain important areas and important institutions.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves made the statement during an address to the nation last night.

The Prime Minister said he has all confidence that the management and staff VINLEC will get back to normalcy as quickly as possible.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/BERYL-PASSAGE4.mp3

The Prime Minister also said that the head of the Central Water and Sewage Authority (CWSA) indicated that the few areas without access to water will have water restored today.

However the Prime Minister said there is another weather system developing in the Atlantic and the works are dependent on whether that system develops further.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/BERYL-PASSAGE5.mp3

