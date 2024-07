The St. Vincent Electricity Services VINLEC is in the process of installing solar powered lights in Union Island as it continues restoration efforts in the Islands impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

This is according to Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he provided an update on the Relief, Recovery and Reconstruction efforts, three weeks after the passage of the Category four hurricane.

