VINLEC National Science and Technology Fair saw over two hundred participants

More than two hundred individuals participated in the VINLEC National Science and Technology Fair, which culminated on Friday at the Methodist Church Hall.

The Ministry of Education hosted the fair from November 6th to 10th under the theme “Imagination”.

In his address at the ceremony, Representative from McMillan Caribbean, Dennis Gaymes commended the Ministry of Education for providing an opportunity for students to showcase their creative and innovative ideas.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/GAYMES-IMAGINATION.mp3

Mr. Gaymes says he would like to see the projects displayed island-wide.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/GAYMES-IMAGINATION1.mp3

The Fair showcased projects from Primary and Secondary Schools, as well as some adults who entered in the open category.

Projects submitted covered various topics including Physical Science, Technology, Life Science, Engineering, Agricultural Science, as well as Earth and Space Science.

Photo credit: VINLEC