VINLEC reminds members of the pubic to continue signing up for the E-Bill service

The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) is reminding members of the public to continue signing up for the newly launched E-Bill service.

The reminder has come from Manager of Customer Services at VINLEC, Stanley Harris who said this service forms part of the Company’s Paperless Campaign.

Mr. Harris said some people who already signed up would have received their regular bill and their Electronic Bill for the month of April but from the end of this month these customers will only be receiving their E-Bills.

He said people can call, email or walk into VINLEC to sign up and thus far the process has been flowing smoothly.

Mr. Harris said it is their hope to have all VINLEC Customers receiving the E-Bill service and he is encouraging those who have not yet signed up to do so.

He said people will have queries and concerns as they submit the information to receive their Electronic Bills and he is appealing to members of the public to be patient as they respond to everyone’s concerns.

