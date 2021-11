The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The St. Vincent Electricity Services VINLEC has announced plans to transform the electricity supply in the Grenadine Islands.

Plant Engineer for the Grenadines Zolanie Daize spoke about some of the projects to be undertaken while speaking on Radio on Sunday.

Ms. Daize added that VINLEC is also exploring their Renewable Energy Options.

VINLEC is this month celebrating its 60th anniversary.