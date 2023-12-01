Virgin Islander Now Vice Mayor Of South Florida City

News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Weds, Jan 3, 2024: A Virgin Islander City of Tamarac Commissioner has been unanimously voted into the post of vice mayor of the South Florida City.

Morey-Wright is the new Vice Mayor of Tamarac.

The Tamarac District 2 Commissioner, Morey Wright, born in the Virgin Islands to a Virgin Islander mother and a Jamaican father, will serve as vice mayor for a one-year term, with the responsibility of acting as mayor in the mayor’s absence.

Wright is a University of Florida alumnus who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He also earned two master’s degrees in business and government from Johns Hopkins University.

He was elected to the Tamarac City Commission in November 2022. During his time in office, he has represented the City of Tamarac as a voting delegate for the 97th Annual Florida League of Cities Conference. Wright also served as chair of the auditor selection committee.

“I’m honored to be appointed as Tamarac’s Vice Mayor,” said Wright. “I am excited to continue to work with the Commission, residents and community members to develop meaningful programs and initiatives that will positively impact Tamarac and ensure that our City remains a vibrant and thriving community for all.”

Professionally, Wright is an executive at a South Florida-based e-commerce company. He also owns a small business that consults on digital technology and marketing.