Virgin Islands Premier and Minister of Finance, Andrew A. Fahie extends his condolences

Virgin Islands Premier and Minister of Finance, Andrew A. Fahie has extended deepest condolences to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the passing of Sir James Fitz-Allen Mitchell at the age of 90.

Mr. Fahie in a statement yesterday November 23, 2021, said, he was saddened to learn of the passing of Sir James Fitz-Allen Mitchell, KCMG, PC, former Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.”

He said “Over the course of his long and distinguished political career, Sir James made tremendous contributions to achieving the political independence, economic stability and growth and development of his beloved country of birth.”

Premier Fahie went on to list the political history of Sir James and noted that he has was an ardent supporter of Caribbean regional integration as well as regional food security.