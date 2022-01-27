Vivian Kingma banned for 4 ODI matches – NBC SVG

The Netherlands fast bowler, Vivian Kingma has been banned by the ICC for four One Day Internationals /Twenty20 Internationals for ball-tampering in their match against Afghanistan in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday. The team was given a five-run penalty by the Umpires.

The incident occurred in the 31st over of the 3rd One Day International (ODI) between the Netherland and Afghanistan, part of the ICC Men’s Super League.

Kingma “changed the condition of the ball by scratching it with his nails.” He took 1-50 from his 10 overs in the match.

It was Kingma’s first offence in a 24-month period. He admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the expert panel and there was no need for a formal hearing.

Apart from the four suspension points that resulted from the sanction, five demerit points have also been added to Kingma’s disciplinary record.