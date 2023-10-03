Voice of the Disabled organization kicks off online signing language training workshop

The Voice of the Disabled organization is kicking off a ten-week online Sign Language Training Workshop from today.

The Voice of the Disabled Organization was established to advocate on behalf of persons with various disabilities, and to educate and motivate these persons.

President and Founder of the organization, Cheryl Adams told NBC News, the workshop which is being funded by the French Embassy in St. Lucia will cater to fifty participants.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/SIGN-LANGUAGE1.mp3

Mrs. Adams said the objective of the workshop is to promote communication with people who are deaf across the country because often-times members of the public cannot communicate with them and they are sidelined.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/SIGN-LANGUAGE2.mp3

Photo credit: Voice of the disabled