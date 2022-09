The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Volcanos won the Cameron Sutherland Knock Out Championship of the 2022 Breakaway Masters Football Championship last Saturday with a 2-0 victory over the Ministries of Education and Sports at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Argyle International Airport are the CARIB/Wayne Crichton Firms League Champs.

They beat the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force on sudden death penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time.