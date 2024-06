Project Coordinator of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project, Winston George says the implementation of the VSWIFT is an important and critical component of the project.

He was providing a status update on the components of the Digital Transformation Project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/GEORGE-VSWIFT.mp3

George says the contract for the implementation of the Vincy Single Window for Trade Facilitation (VSWIFT) was signed in November 2023.