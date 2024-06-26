VSWIFT Initiative Promises to Customs Transactions easier when implemented

Transacting business with the Customs and Excise Department is expected to be much easier with the Vincy Single Window for Trade Facilitation VSWIFT.

That’s according to Comptroller of the Customs and Excise Department, Selwyn DaSilva.

DaSilva made the comments while speaking at the launch of the initiative at the NIS Conference Room yesterday.

DaSilva said significant benefits will be derived from this new electronic platform.

