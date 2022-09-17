Vybz Kartel Recruits Stefflon Don For “Amazing” On Playstation Riddim

Vybz Kartel taps Stefflon Don for his new song.

The infectious track was released on Friday with the dancehall Worl’Boss coming together with British Jamaican Stefflon Don. “Amazing” is a 2:39 track on the new Playstation Riddim by award-winning producer Dunw3ll. The track stays true to the energetic and authentic dancehall beats that the production house is known for. Vybz Kartel’s cadence and flow on the track are also the same superior effort he brings to his music, which has drawn praise from fans online.

Vybz Kartel’s verse also has his signature sexual energy with several connecting metaphors. “How you feeling? Let me feel it, body feel right so mi know yuh hole blessed, you know mi need it, You got me feeling overwhelmed, you are di party,” Kartel deejay.

Vybz Kartel is presently awaiting an appeal of his life sentence for the murder of an associate. The artist has been incarcerated since 2011 but has maintained that he was innocent of the charges. In an interview from jail with Fox News earlier, the artist revealed that he had been battling illness while behind bars and also maintained that he is innocent. The dancehall legend recently revealed that he was engaged to his Turkish girlfriend as he confirmed that he and the mother of his children, Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson were no longer together.

In the meantime, Stefflon Don posted a sweet throwback on Friday on her Instagram account when she spoke about being a fan of Vybz Kartel for a long time. “Am gonna get him on my next project though,” she told Rosenberg in a previous interview. After manifesting the collab, Steff can finally tick it off her wish list.

“From fatness to slimmaz. Worlboss @vybzkartel yuh ready!” she wrote. Vybz Kartel also responded with a comment, “Who Steff?… #Amazing!”