Vybz Kartel Speak After Dancehall Artist FreeSpeech & Lexi D Bess Death In Car Crash

Vybz Kartel urged Jamaican drivers to take it easy on the road after a car crash claimed the lives of two well-known figures.

As tributes continue to flow in for late up-and-coming dancehall artiste FreeSpeech, and social media influencer Lexi D Bess, a passionate Vybz Kartel, took to his Instagram page to pour out some thoughts about the dangers of speeding.

A vehicular crash on the North Coast Highway in Trelawny on Friday (March 18) shook social for the next 24 hours, when it was revealed that 30-year-old FreeSpeech, born Chris Codner, 20-year-old Lexi, born Lexian Williams, and another man, 25-year-old Kemar Smith, all perished as a consequence of speeding.

The police report that Lexi’s boyfriend, Smith, was driving her to a party at about 6:40 pm in a Toyota Mark X from Falmouth towards St. Ann. Smith was reportedly speeding and lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into a Toyota Voxy motor car that was heading in the opposite direction.

FreeSpeech, who was the driver of the Toyota Voxy, was said to be transporting at least three tourists. The entertainer, comedian, and her boyfriend were all pronounced dead at the hospital. According to the police, five other persons–one a passenger of the Toyota Mark X and the other four passengers of the Toyota Voxy—were admitted for treatment at the hospital.

While expressing sympathy about the fatal crash and the three victims, Vybz Kartel could not help but question some circumstances surrounding the accident, blasting the habit of speeding by Jamaicans.

“Weh people get outta speeding? Weh unuh a rush to go? Fi go dead??? Especially Wid Dem paper car ya….smfh,” he questioned.

Vybz Kartel continued with a stern warning, “Jamaican unuh ears hard eno daag. Unuh ears bomboc***t hard eno. Cruise pon highway nuh speed pon it!!! RIP to dem ppl de still.”

In another IG post, Kartel added, “All unuh driver some a unuh a wicked! Cause unuh all a kill innocent people weh na speed. Choo unuh love di f***ry. Life unfair sometime to bomboc***t!”

FreeSpeech was known for his COVID-19 related song “Isolation.” While the artiste was only just blossoming when his life was cut short, social media users could not deny his melodious sound, distinctive flow, and incredible talent and expressed that they were looking forward to his career take off.

Meanwhile, Lexi D Bless, who won the comedy show 876Roommates last year, was popular for her hilarious content on social media accounts and YouTube channel.

R.I.P. Lexi D Bess and FreeSpeech.