Vybz Kartel Trends With Raunchy New Banger “3 Little Birds” Ahead Of Festive Season

Vybz Kartel, the lyrical maestro, strikes yet again from his prison cell. He has released the music video for his new track, “3 Little Birds,” which premiered 12 hours ago. The new track is currently on YouTube’s Trending for Music Charts, as one would anticipate from any song dropped by the dancehall legend.

The sizzling new track was produced by T100 Records in collaboration with Vybz Kartel Muzik and distributed by Zojak Worldwide. “3 Little Birds” is a wining song with a slower tempo, similar to his previous singles, “Slow Motion” and “Romping Shop.” To the amusement of fans, the track’s title appears to be a play on words from Bob Marley’s legendary reggae song, “3 Little Birds,” but that appears to be the only resemblance.

“Good sex in di mawnin’ time/ Three little birds watchin you whine/ Go girl, yuh p****i tight/ A it mi wah fi di rest a my life” deejays Vybz Kartel on the raunchy track. Though it may not be as heartwarming as Bob Marley’s original rendition, it certainly does pack a punch in other regions.

The video begins with the camera zooming out of a mystery spinning globe in a bedroom with purple illumination. The video mostly portrays one female dancer gyrating on the room’s bed, though there are numerous sensual moments of various dancers wining to the slow-paced beat included in the video.

Vybz Kartel deejays in the chorus, “Bubble it properly/ Bubble it, move yuh body/ Bubble it, mek mi trouble it/ Bubble it and den mi place it pon yuh c**t,” while the woman dances beside his imitation in the video. This song is easily another hit in Vybz Kartel’s line of bubbling songs.

“No prison can hold back vybz kartel he’s a legend dancehall largest ting..addi di GOAT greatest of all time,” one fan said. Fans can see that, despite being incarcerated for ten years, he has shown no signs of slowing down and has continued to expand his music career. He’s been releasing a new song every week since the beginning of September 2021, the most recent being “Temptation,” which featured Roxxie and Yowlevite.

Check out the new music video and stayed tuned in here to be the first to see the King of Dancehall’s next release.