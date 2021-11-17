Wales and Belgium draw in their World Cup play-off semi-final match

Wales earned a precious 1-1 draw against Belgium to secure a home World Cup play-off semi-final yesterday.

Kevin de Bruyne’s elegant 20-yard shot put the world’s number one ranked team, Belgium in front in the 12th minute.

Cardiff City Stadium erupted as Kieffer Moore equalised later in the first half for Wales. Neco Williams almost snatched a late win for Wales but his vicious swerving shot was well saved by goalkeeper, Koen Casteels.

The draw was enough to seal what could be crucial home advantage in March’s play-off semi-finals.

Wales had already guaranteed a play-off place thanks to their success in the Nations League, and their point against Belgium was enough to secure second spot in Group E despite the third-place Czech Republic’s win over Estonia.

Now, that they are seeded for the semi-finals, Wales have managed to avoid daunting away matches against European champions, Italy or Euro 2016 winners, Portugal, and could instead host the likes of North Macedonia.

Wales will discover their semi-final opponents when the draw is made on 26th November.