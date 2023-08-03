Walvaroo City defeated Richland Park in the Senior Division of the Marriaqua Football Championships

Walvaroo City defeated Richland Park 4-2 in the Senior Division of the Marriaqua Football Championships at the Cane End Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

Delano Webb netted twice for Walvaroo City whose other goals were scored by Juma Gilkes and Alex Millington.

Amine Grant scored the two goals for Richland Park.

At 4.30 p. m today, Cane End will meet Carierre in the Senior Division at the Cane End Playing Field.

The Championships are being sponsored by Kirk Da Silva, the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation and Bargain Auto Service.