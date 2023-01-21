WATCH: Patrons thrilled Rebel Salute is back Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Known to attract patrons from far and wide, this year’s staging of Rebel Salute is no different.

On Friday, patrons streamed into the venue at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in St Ann for night one of the two-night show that is now in its 29th year, some of them travelling to Jamaica just for the show.

While some patrons told Loop News that they are just looking forward to some good, clean fun, others are long-time “rebellers” who are happy to have their favourite show back for an in-person staging after two years.

Although there is at least one raised eyebrow among the patrons about the addition of newcomer Jashii to the line-up, patrons are still looking forward to what he will bring to the show, which has developed a reputation for its role in preserving reggae music.

Whether they are returning patrons or first-timers, they are all thrilled that Rebel Salute is back.

