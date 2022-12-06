Weather Facts: Is a December hurricane possible or impossible? Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

A hurricane or tropical system could develop in December.

It may be rare but it’s not unheard of.

The United States National Hurricane Centre (NHC) is monitoring a system as of December 5, 2022, and is reportedly labeling it Invest 99l, where Invest means an area of interest that could be the precursor to a tropical cyclone. So this disorganised system is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone development over the next couple of days. The letter ‘l’ after 99 in the title indicates the system is in the Atlantic.

The system is currently over warm waters which fuel organisation, development and strengthening, but on Friday, it’s predicted to move North into cold waters which act to reduce a system’s intensity.

Therefore, if the system develops by Friday, here are some facts about it:

It would be called Owen

It would be the 15th named storm for the year

This would be the first December storm in nine years

Thirteen times this has happened since the 1800s

NewsAmericasNow.com