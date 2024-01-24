Weather remains obstacle to Australia and West Indies Test series

The weather could be the biggest obstacle to Australia completing a 2-0 sweep of the Test Series against the West Indies.

The 2nd Test is scheduled to start at the Gabba in Brisbane tomorrow at mid-night Eastern Caribbean time, but there is now an increasing amount of rain forecast over the weekend, although even the loss of a day or more of playing time would not rule out the prospect of a result after the 1st Test in Adelaide barely reached the third day.

The 2nd Test is a day/night match and the records Australia’s bowlers possess with the pink ball suggest West Indies batsmen could struggle.

The other factor in play is that should the weather become a major factor, it would leave Australia at risk of dropping crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points if the match was drawn.

The concern for West Indies is how they can put together enough runs to challenge Australia’s batting.

In the 1st Test, Kirk Mc Kenzie showed promise, but they need more from captain, Kraigg Brathwaite and a resurgence from Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

Australia’s batting is under the spotlight with just two centuries in four Tests so far this season. They have, ultimately, made enough runs to win, and often comfortably, but Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are on the brink of completing a home season without a Test century between them.