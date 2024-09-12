Week-Long Campaign being hosted aimed at transforming perceptions of Adult Education in SVG

In an effort to end the stigma around adult education, the department of adult and continuing education is hosting a week of activities to educate the public about adult education.

The activities which began on the 7th September aim to share information to change the perception of adult continuing education as just an illiteracy program, to a more meaningful process of lifelong learning, accessible to all Vincentians.

Communications lead in the ministry of education and national reconciliation Marla Nanton James, said over the next few days the division will engage in a number of exercises to highlight the important work that the department does to improve adult literacy and numeracy and provide lifelong opportunities for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/DACE-PRESS-CONFERENCE.mp3

Communications lead in the ministry of education and national reconciliation Marla Nanton James.

Meanwhile, Senior Education Officer of the DACE Desrie Richards said that the division aims to provide quality education and training opportunities to the marginalized, poor and unemployed.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/DACE-PRESS-CONFERENCE-2.mp3

The activities will end on Friday September 13th with an exhibition.

Photo credit:VC3