Week one of NBC’s Summer Program deemed a success

General Manger of the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC Radio), Dionne John said the Summer Bounce inaugural Summer Program hosted by the Radio station has been a tremendous success and they are expecting to host a third week of the program.

She made this statement during a brief closing ceremony which was held this morning for the first cohort of 24 participants in the program.

Miss John said she is happy with the success of the program as she thanked parents from across the country for entrusting their children with NBC Radio.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/CLOSE1.mp3

NBC’s Assistant General Manager in charge of Operations, Colvin Harry said it was a pleasure being a part of the Summer program as he outlined some of the topics covered during the week.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/CLOSE2.mp3

Meanwhile One of the Participants in the first Cohort of the program, Antonio Richards Junior said the program was very educational.

He said they learnt many new things during the one-week program.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/CLOSE3.mp3

NBC’s Assistant General Manager with Responsibility for Administration and Public Relations, Demion McTair said this week’s program which was held for participants between the ages of 12 and 16 years old has met all of its objectives.

Mr. Mctair said this week’s program gave participants a holistic experience in Media and Communication.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/PRACTICAL1.mp3

Mr. Mctair said the youths have already started applying the knowledge they gained in the summer program to their Social Media accounts and community groups which is a positive development.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/PRACTICAL2.mp3

The second week of the Summer Bounce program is scheduled to take place next week at NBC Radio’s compound for youths ages 8 to 13 years old.