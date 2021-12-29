West Ham United defeats Watford – NBC SVG

West Ham United came from behind to beat Watford 4-1 at Watford in the English Premier League yesterday.

West Ham United went into the game with just one win in seven matches, a run that saw them seemingly slip out of contention for the Champions League places.

It looked like the slump was going to continue when Emmanuel Dennis knocked the ball past Craig Dawson in the fourth minute before firing a superb shot into the top corner for Watford in the 4th minute.

However, West Ham United hit back with two goals in the 27th and 29th minutes doubled the score in the second half to move fifth in the English Premier Table and within four points of fourth-place Arsenal.