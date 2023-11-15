West Indian Cricket Umpire, Joel Wilson scheduled to umpire semi-finals of the ICC Men’s One-Day International Cricket World Cup

West Indian Cricket Umpire, Joel Wilson will be one of the match officials in the semifinals of the 2023 ICC Men’s One-Day International (ODI) Cricket World Cup in India.

The 56-year-old, Wilson, a member of the top-tier elite panel of international umpires, as well as former Leeward Islands batsman and West Indies captain, Match Referee, Richie Richardson have been officiating in the World Cup.

Wilson is the video replays umpire for today’s first Semi-final between India and 2019 runners-up, New Zealand now in progress in Mumbai.

It is the third successive World Cup for Wilson, and he has officiated in eight of the preliminary matches in this year’s tournament, performed TV umpire duties in two, and was reserve umpire for two others.

He made his ODI debut 12 years ago at Sabina Park in Jamaica when he answered a late call because of an injury to established hometown umpire, Norman Malcolm.

Australian, Rod Tucker, who will be standing in his 100th One Day International match, and Richard Illingworth of England are the on-field umpires for the contest, a rematch of the same semifinal that New Zealand won four years ago in England.