West Indies and England close day 2 of the second Test – NBC SVG

The West Indies were trailing England by 436 runs on 1st Innings at the close of play yesterday, the second day of the 2nd Test at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

From an overnight 244-3 with captain, Joe Root on 119 not out on Wednesday’s first day of the 5-day match, England took their 1st Innings total to 507-9 declared yesterday. Root went on to score 153. Dan Lawrence made 91. England’s second century of their innings came from Ben Stokes who made 120. There were useful contributions by Chris Woakes (41) wicket-keeper, Ben Foakes (33), and Alex Lees (30).

Left-arm, leg-spinner, Veerasammy Permaul was the most successful bowler for the West Indies with 3-125. Fast bowler, Kemar Roach took 2-68, and there was a wicket each to fast bowlers, Jayden Seales (1-56), Alzarri Joseph (1-109), Jason Holder (1-76) and off-spinner, Kraig Brathwaite (1-59).

When play ended yesterday, the West Indies were 71-1 with Brathwaite on 28 not out, and Shamarch Brook on 31 not out. The wicket of opening batsman, John Campbell for 4, fell to England’s debutant fast bowler, Mathew Fisher who has taken 1-18 so far.

The scores at the close of play yesterday, the second day of the match. England 507-9 declared, the West Indies 71-1.

Play is scheduled to resume at 10.00 a. m today.