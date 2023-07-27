West Indies and India begins Day 1 of ODI Series today

The West Indies and India begin their 3-match One Day International (ODI) Series at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados at 9.30 a. m today, with India buoyed by their 1-0 series win in the 2-match Test series earlier this week.

Left-handed batsman, Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler, Oshane Thomas are back on the West Indies team after long absences. Yannic Cariah and Jayden Seales are also back from injuries. Fast bowler, Jason Holder, batsman, Nicholas Pooran and all-rounder, Keemo Paul are unavailable.

The West Indies team for today’s match is Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain and wicke-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Yannic Cariah or Oshane Thomas, and Jayden Seales

India have lately adopted an One Day International combination that features three allrounders, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and either Axar Patel or Shardul Thakur depending on whether they want to play an extra spinner or fast bowler.

They’ll likely have that choice to make today, as well as two others, with Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson competing for the wicketkeeper’s spot and a possible three players in contention for the two fast bowlers’ spots, Mohammed Siraj having been rested for the One Day Internationals.

India’s team for today is Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel or Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, and Jaydev Unadkat or Mukesh Kumar.