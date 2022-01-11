West Indies and Ireland postpone 2nd ODI match – NBC SVG

The 2nd CG Insurance One-Day International match between the West Indies and Ireland at Sabina Park, Kington, Jamaica today has been postponed while Cricket West Indies and Cricket Ireland review the Series because of two further COVID-19 positive cases in the Ireland squad.

The cases were reported in the Ireland camp following recent testing, and two players have been ruled out due to injury, resulting in Ireland having a severely depleted squad.

The five members of the Ireland team who have returned positive COVID-19 results remain in isolation under the care and supervision of the medical teams.

Cricket West Indies and Cricket Ireland are reviewing the match schedule to explore all possibilities for the series to be completed.

Further updates will be provided.