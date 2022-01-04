West Indies and South Africa Youth ODI Series ends in a 2-2 match series draw – NBC SVG

The West Indies Under-19s defeated South Africa Under-19s by 19 runs in the 4th Youth One Day International at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex just outside capital, Kingstown yesterday to level the 4-match Series 2-2.

The West Indies Under-19s won the toss, batted first and made 126 off 35 overs with Teddy Bishop top-scoring with 43 and wicket-keeper, Rivaldo Clarke contributing 30. Leg-spinner, Dewald Brevis’ 4-11 was the best bowling for South Africa Under-19s. Fast bowler, Mathew Boast took 2-41, left-arm, fast bowler, Aphiwe Mnyanda had 2-19 and there was a wicket each for fast bowler, Andile Simelane (1-21) and left-arm, leg-spinner, Asakhe Tshaka (1-13).

The South Africa Under-19s reply never got going. They lost wickets regularly. They were 1-6, 2-12, 3-29, 4-37, 5-52, 6-56, 7-58, 8-65, 9-74 to be eventually dismissed for 107 runs off 23.5 overs. Aphiwe Mnyanda topscored with 20. The next best scores after that were opening batsman, Valetine Kitime’s 13, 11 not out by Asakhe Tshaka, and 10 by Mathew Boast.

For the West Indies Under-19s, fast bowler, Johann Layne took 3-34, fast bowler, McKenny Clarke had 3-23, left-arm, leg-spinner, Jaden Carmichael captured 3-14, and medium pacer, Anderson Mahese had 1-80

The final scores: West Indies Under-19s 126 off 35 overs, South Africa Under-19s 107 off 23.5 overs. The West Indies Under-19s won the match by 19 runs to level the 4-match series 2-2. The Series was in preparation for the ICC Youth Cricket World Cup from 14th January to 5th February in Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.