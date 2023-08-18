West Indies announces Under 19 squad for Sri Lanka tour

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the West Indies Men’s Under 19 15-man squad for a tour of Sri Lanka starting on 25th August.

The Tour which will include 3 50-over matches and two four-day matches against the Sri Lanka Under 19 team at the Rangiri Dambulla (Dam-bal-la) International Cricket Stadium.

Batsman, Stephan Pascal will captain the team in the white ball matches, with all-rounder, Nathan Sealy, named captain for the two 4-day matches.

The full squad is Stephan Pascal, Nathan Sealy, Jewel Andrew, Mavendra Dindyal, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Edward, Tarrique Edward, Reon Edwards, Deshawn James, Jordan Johnson, Devonie Joseph, Tamarie Redwood, Isai Thorne, Steve Wedderburn and Adrian Weir.

The Management Team comprises Gibbs Williams (Manager), Rohan Nurse (Head Coach), Rohan Clarke (Assistant Coach), Nick Wilton (Assistant Coach), Dominic Angoy (Physiotherapist), and Gregory Seale (Strength and Conditioning Coach).