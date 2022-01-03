West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer fails required fitness test – NBC SVG

West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer has failed yet another fitness test, a situation that has left West Indies Head Coach, Phil Simmons frustrated.

Hetmyer was left out of the team for the upcoming series against Ireland and England after failing to pass fitness drills administered in his home country of Guyana recently.

It was the third occasion in the last three years that Hetmyer has failed to get a passing grade for the West Indies basic fitness requirement. He was first left out of the squad in 2020, ahead of the Sri Lanka tour, and then again later that year during Sri Lanka’s tour of the West Indies.

Simmons expressed frustration that by failing to maintain the required fitness standards, Hetmyer was not only letting down himself but also the entire team.

Simmons told members of the media during a conference call yesterday: “It’s the same old, same old. He did his fitness assessment in Guyana and he came way below the required mark.

“Again, it is something that is heart-wrenching because you know that you are part of this team, and you have to keep a certain fitness to be part of this team and you keep letting down your teammates.”