West Indies beats Australia

Fast bowler, Shamar Joseph defied an injured toe and sprinted around the Gabba Cricket Ground in Brisbane, Australia yesterday in jubilation after his remarkable seven-wicket spell powered the West Indies to a monumental upset over Australia in a pulsating eight-run victory on the fourth day of the 2nd Test.

Shortly after dinner in the day-night match, Joseph dismissed Josh Hazlewood to cap a heroic performance and end West Indies’ twenty-year Test drought against Australia.

Steven Smith was the only Australian batsman who was able to defy Joseph and finished on 91 not out.

He had a riveting battle with Joseph, who bowled at speeds of around 93.20 miles per hour in his 11.5 overs consecutive before and after dinner.

Australia resumed after dinner at 187-8 and still 29 runs short. In the first over after the resumption, fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph dropped Nathan Lyon in his follow through only to produce a thin edge off the next delivery to put West Indies on the brink of a famous victory.

With the field spread, a nerveless Smith unfurled an outrageous scoop for six that was more reminiscent of Twenty/20 cricket and reduced Australia’s target to 14 runs. But Shamar Joseph proved unstoppable as he finished his all-time great performance in style and with the figures of 7-68.

It meant that the series finished 1-1 and brought the curtains down on the Australian Test summer during which they were surprisingly challenged by inexperienced Pakistan and West Indies teams on tough pitches, with none of the five matches going into the fifth day.

Australia tasted defeat on home soil for the first time since losing to India at the Gabba in January, 2021.

A youthful West Indies became a crowd favourite through their entertaining style of play and vivaciousness led by Joseph, who single-handedly hauled them back in the contest.

At 113-2, Australia appeared to be cruising towards the target of 216 until Joseph turned the match on its head with the wickets of Cameron Green and Travis Head in consecutive balls. He then dismissed Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey as Australia lost 4 wickets for 23 runs and were still 80 runs short of victory.

Joseph claimed his second five-wicket haul in as many matches by dismissing Mitchell Starc, who had briefly counterattacked, just before dinner as he sunk to his knees with his head on the ground and pushed through the pain barrier and exhaustion to dismiss Pat Cummins.

There had been grave doubt over whether Joseph could bowl after he was struck on the toe by an inswinging delivery by fast bowler, Mitchell Starc late on day three that forced him to retire hurt.

But he was cleared of a fracture and produced a spell in overcast and humid conditions that rocked Australia and set up a grandstand finish after dinner.

There were fears of the day’s play being majorly interrupted after heavy showers lashed Brisbane overnight and in the morning. But the bad weather cleared and play resumed on schedule with Australia resuming at 60 for 2 and needing a further 156 runs to win.

The final scores: the West Indies 311 and 193, Australia 289-9 declared and 207 (Steven Smith 91 not out, Shamar Joseph 7-6). The West Indies won by 8 runs.