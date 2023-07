The West Indies beat Oman by 7 wickets with 62 balls remaining in their Super Six match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe yesterday.

The scores: Oman 221-9 off 50 overs (Suraj Kumar 53 not out, Shoaib Khan 50, Romario Shepherd 3-44, Kyle Mayers 2-31, Kevin Sinclair 1-42), the West Indies 222-3 off 39.4 overs (Brandon King 100, Shai Hope 63 not out, Keacy Carty 29).

The West Indies will play their last match against Sri Lanka tomorrow.