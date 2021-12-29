West Indies Defeats South Africa by 8 wickets in the second day of the Youth ODI – NBC SVG

·1 min read
Home
Local News
West Indies Defeats South Africa by 8 wickets in the second day of the Youth ODI – NBC SVG
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
Yesterday, the West Indies Under-19s defeated South Africa Under-19s by 8 wickets in the second Youth One Day International of their 4-match Series at the