West Indies names West Indies Academy squad for upcoming series against Ireland Academy

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday named a 16-member West Indies Academy squad for the upcoming home series against Ireland Academy at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) and the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) in Antigua and Barbuda.

The two teams will play three List A matches (50 overs) and two four-day first-class matches from 17th November to 5th December.

These matches are made up mainly of the players in the West Indies Academy progamme who have just played in the CG United Super50 Cup as well as the Headley-Weekes Tri-Series earlier this year.

The CWI Selection Panel has included four new players. Two of these are teenagers, Jordan Johnson, a left-handed middle-order batter, and fast bowler Isai Thorne. The others are Junior Sinclair, a right-handed spin-bowling allrounder, and Kadeem Alleyne, a batting allrounder.

The full squad is Nayeem Young (captain), Ackeem Auguste, Joshua Bishop, Teddy Bishop, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Mc Kenny Clarke, Jordan Johnson, Leonardo Julien, Johann Layne, Mathew Nandu, Ashmead Nedd, Kelvin Pitman, Junior Sinclair, Kevin Wickham, Kadeem

Alleyne (white ball matches only) and Isai Thorne (red ball matches only).