West Indies names Women’s squad for ODI Series – NBC SVG

Vincentian Woman’s cricketer, right-handed medium pacer, Jannillea Glasgow has been selected on an 18-member West Indies Women’s squad for the One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa Women, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa from 25th January to 7th February.

Leg-spinning all-rounder, Afy Fletcher returns to the squad after maternity leave. The squad also includes two other newcomers, Kaysia Schultz, a left-arm leg-spinner, and Mandy Mangru, a right-handed batter.

The three newcomers were members of the West Indies Women’s A, which played against Pakistan Women’s A last year.

The full squad is Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Anisa Mohammed (Vice-Captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman and Rashada Williams.