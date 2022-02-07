West Indies players climb T20 rankings – NBC SVG

Left-arm,leg-spinner, Akeal Hosein and allrounder, Jason Holder have achieved career-best rankings in the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 International Player Rankings after helping the West Indies to a series-winning 17-run victory in the 5th Twenty/20 International against England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados last Sunday.

In the latest weekly update to the Men’s rankings, which considered performances in the last three matches of the series, Hosein moved up 15 places to 18th position after taking 4-30 that helped him finish with six wickets in three matches.

Holder was the star performer with the unique feat of grabbing four wickets in four balls in front of his home crowd. He finished with 5-27, the best in a Twenty/20 International at Kensington Oval. It took him to 9 wickets in those three matches, as he advanced three places to 23rd with a massive gain of 20 rating points. Overall, he took 15 wickets in the five matches, a new record for the most in a bilateral series.

Left-arm fast bowler, Sheldon Cottrell, up 10 places to 31st is another West Indies bowler to move up in Wednesday’s update, while England’s off-spinner, Moeen Ali moved up three places to 32nd, and off-spinner and leg-spinner, Liam Livingston advanced 33 places to 68th.

In the ranking for batsmen, Nicholas Pooran is up eight places to 18th after scoring 113 runs in the three matches including a top score of 70, while opening batsman, Brandon King moved-up 25 places to 58th, and West Indies captain, Kieron Pollard went up 15 places to 60th.